Prime Day Roundup: Conversions down, traffic up

by Kristina Knight

According to SimilarWeb's data, traffic was 5% high from Prime Day 2016 to Prime Day 2017, but conversions were about 21% lower.

"In June 2017, the average daily conversion rate for visits to amazon.com was 8.4%. The excitement surrounding Amazon Prime Day 2017 saw the conversion rate rise to an impressive 11.4% for the day, but this was down on the conversion rate for the previous year. Despite having fewer visits, Prime Day 2016 delivered a conversion rate of 14.5% where one in seven visits to the site on that day resulted in a purchase," writes the company.

Ugam Solutions data points out the categories in which Amazon had the most deals - home/garden (30% of deals) and electronics (22% of deals). But their data shows that while, for example, most bestselling televisions were offered with Prime deals, about half of those were priced higher on Amazon than on other sites.

Meanwhile, Amobee has been tracking traffic and conversions since July 10, and their data shows that for the first time, Amazon put the spotlight firmly on it's own products (Alexa, Kindle Fire, Echo, etc) rather than deeply discounting competitor items.

"In 2016, only 3 of the 10 products most associated to Prime Day in digital content engagement were proprietary Amazon products with Samsung 4K TVs being the product generating the most digital content engagement around Prime Day that year. However so far in 2017 the Amazon Echo has been the product with the most Prime Day digital content engagement with 5 of the 10 products most associated to Prime Day being Amazon branded items," writes the company.

