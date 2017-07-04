Popularity of festival tourism provides opportunities for brands

by Helen Leggatt

Summer in Europe means music festivals, whether it's Glastonbury in the U.K., Ultra Festival in Croatia, or the Ypsigrock Festival in Italy. And, according to new research in the U.K. released by Lastminute.com, more people are prepared to travel to attend festivals abroad.



Lastminute's research found that almost half (47%) of Brits would travel abroad to attend a festival - what Lastminute dubs 'festravel'. Their booking data revealed that the number of Europeans flying out to the Ultra Festival in Croatia rose by 33% last year, compared to the previous year, as did the numbers attending the Ypsigrock Festival.



Furthermore, preparations for 'festravel' are beginning earlier each year providing brands with a bigger window of opportunity to engage festival tourists. For example, those heading to Berlin to attend Lollapalooza in 2016 booked 47 days ahead of travel, compared to just 33 the year before, while those heading to Budapest's Sziget Festival booked trips 45 days in advance last year compared to 32 the year before.



"As festivals become a staple ingredient for the perfect summer break, festival-goers are looking to brands for inspiration for everything they need to make their trip special and successful - from tents to travel insurance," says Alessandra Di Lorenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Media and Partnerships, at Lastminute.com. "Brands that fail to factor this unique audience into their online campaigns risk missing out on a big category of summer spend."



Tags: Europe, advertising, festival, marketing, music, travel