Podcast ad revenues forecast to double

by Helen Leggatt

Research from the7stars agency, conducted with Dax's Podcast Analysis last year, found that almost two-thirds of podcast listeners are happy for their audio experience to include ads, as long as the podcast itself is free.



The latest podcast ad revenue forecast for the U.S. released by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reveals that brands are increasingly taking notice of advertising opportunities within podcasts.





According to the IAB's latest 'Podcast Advertising Revenue Study' (full report) based on historical data from 20 of the industry's largest players, podcast ad revenues are expected to double this year from 2016's $119million to $220million.



"The podcast landscape continues to grow and move mainstream," said Chris Kuist, SVP of research and impact for the IAB. "This is the first time we've been able to crystallize the sense that podcasting is an important and powerful marketing platform."



The study found that ads read by podcast hosts perform better than pre-produced ads from marketers and that dynamically placed ads, which typically stay in a podcast series until a set number of impressions is reached, perform well. However, it is direct response campaigns, which usually involve an offer code listeners can enter for a discount, continue to be the most prevalent.



