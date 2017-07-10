Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 10, 2017
Online fashion shoppers stick to small core group of retailers
Despite a plethora of choice online, online fashion shoppers in the UK stick to purchasing from just three online stores, according to research commissioned by Apptus.
The YouGov survey among 1,676 online fashion shoppers in the UK, commissioned by Apptus, found that just over six in ten (62%) overall favor a core group of online stores from which they purchase.
Among women, that rises to 68%, and among younger shoppers (18-24) to 78%.
Of those who favor a few core online fashion retailers, 63% have three or fewer stores in their core group, and rarely (perhaps once a quarter) do they stray to shop from other online stores.
"It seems consumers, rather than welcoming a wealth of choice, would rather narrow down their options to a few favorites, and then stick with them," said Andrew Fowler, UK country manager at Apptus. "That means winning new, loyal customers online - not just those seeking a one-off bargain - is going to be very tough."
So, what would persuade such online fashion shoppers to shop outside their core group? According to the research offering value for money was the most popular (66%), followed by making it easy to find products they are looking for (48%), tailoring a website to their tastes (22%) and offering relevant recommendations (12%). Just 4% said 'lifestyle content' was a way of grabbing their attention and building loyalty.
Tags: ecommerce, fashion, loyalty, marketing, retail
