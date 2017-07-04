BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 04, 2017


Newbies in Brand Keys list of most patriotic U.S. brands

Which U.S. brands are the most patriotic? On this, the 241st anniversary of independence, research consultancy Brand Keys reveals all.

by Helen Leggatt

In its 15th annual survey of brands in the U.S., Brand Keys reveals a significant change in consumers' perceptions of brand patriotism and a dramatically re-drawn list of brands.

"Our most recent presidential election and its political aftermath has created higher levels of political debate and has raised more contentious issues," says Brand Keys. "It has divided political parties and it has divided consumers and their brands. And it has also dramatically shifted what drives the perception of patriotism."

Jeep, Levi Strauss, Disney, Coca-Cola and Ford make up the top five on the list. Interestingly, Jeep, Coca-Cola and Levi Strauss were all in the top five in Brand Keys' first list in 2002. A newcomer to the top 10 is MSNBC, and in 15th place, Fox News.

patriot.png

"It is important to note that these brand rankings do not mean that other brands are not patriotic, or that they don't possess patriotic resonance or intention," says Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys.

"Rational aspects, like being an American company, or 'Made in the USA,' or having nationally directed CSR [corporate social responsibility] activities and sponsorship, all play a part in the personality of any brand. But if you're a brand that wants to differentiate and engage via emotional values, if there is believability, good marketing just gets better."

Tags: 4th July, brand marketing, Independence Day, survey, U.S.










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/newbies-in-brand-keys-list-of-most-patriotic-us-brands.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.