BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 04, 2017
Newbies in Brand Keys list of most patriotic U.S. brands
Which U.S. brands are the most patriotic? On this, the 241st anniversary of independence, research consultancy Brand Keys reveals all.
In its 15th annual survey of brands in the U.S., Brand Keys reveals a significant change in consumers' perceptions of brand patriotism and a dramatically re-drawn list of brands.
"Our most recent presidential election and its political aftermath has created higher levels of political debate and has raised more contentious issues," says Brand Keys. "It has divided political parties and it has divided consumers and their brands. And it has also dramatically shifted what drives the perception of patriotism."
Jeep, Levi Strauss, Disney, Coca-Cola and Ford make up the top five on the list. Interestingly, Jeep, Coca-Cola and Levi Strauss were all in the top five in Brand Keys' first list in 2002. A newcomer to the top 10 is MSNBC, and in 15th place, Fox News.
"It is important to note that these brand rankings do not mean that other brands are not patriotic, or that they don't possess patriotic resonance or intention," says Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys.
"Rational aspects, like being an American company, or 'Made in the USA,' or having nationally directed CSR [corporate social responsibility] activities and sponsorship, all play a part in the personality of any brand. But if you're a brand that wants to differentiate and engage via emotional values, if there is believability, good marketing just gets better."
Tags: 4th July, brand marketing, Independence Day, survey, U.S.
