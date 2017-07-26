Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 26, 2017
New global brand health rankings place Google and YouTube on top
Dodgy content, a huge antitrust fine, and even an inquiry into tax avoidance hasn't stopped Google from achieving the lead in the first ever brand health rankings from YouGov.
The global YouGov study measured customer perception of companies by focusing on key metrics such as quality, reputation, and value. Google was found to be the top performer and, despite recent reports of making money from terrorist content, YouTube came in second.
Tech sector brands dominated the rankings. Behind YouTube in third place is Facebook followed by Samsung and WhatsApp in fifth place. Apple's iPhone and Amazon came in at number six and seven respectively.
"Tech brands dominate this global list and with good reason. By their very nature the likes of Google, YouTube and Facebook are open and accessible in most places on earth to anyone with online access," said Ted Marzilli, chief executive of YouGov data products. "All of the brands in the ranking are mainstream with broad utility at their core - and this is as true of the likes of Toyota and Colgate as it is for WhatsApp and Samsung."
Country-specific rankings show the top three brands in the U.S. to be Band-Aid, Amazon, and Google, and in the U.K. John Lewis, BBC iPlayer, and Sony.
Tags: brand marketing, consumer perception, global brands
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- New global brand health rankings place Google and YouTube on top
- Airlines and broadband/pay-TV failing in customer service
- Expert: Amazon/Whole Foods deal doesn't have to kill SMBs
- Top 3 tips to better use AI for a better customer experience
- Ad Roundup: Data, mobile releases
- Online fraud detection spend to rise 22% by 2022
- Corporate space sharing next high-growth sector of sharing economy
- Retailers agree not enough being done to replicate online shopping in-store
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers