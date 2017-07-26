New global brand health rankings place Google and YouTube on top

by Helen Leggatt

The global YouGov study measured customer perception of companies by focusing on key metrics such as quality, reputation, and value. Google was found to be the top performer and, despite recent reports of making money from terrorist content, YouTube came in second.

Tech sector brands dominated the rankings. Behind YouTube in third place is Facebook followed by Samsung and WhatsApp in fifth place. Apple's iPhone and Amazon came in at number six and seven respectively.

"Tech brands dominate this global list and with good reason. By their very nature the likes of Google, YouTube and Facebook are open and accessible in most places on earth to anyone with online access," said Ted Marzilli, chief executive of YouGov data products. "All of the brands in the ranking are mainstream with broad utility at their core - and this is as true of the likes of Toyota and Colgate as it is for WhatsApp and Samsung."

Country-specific rankings show the top three brands in the U.S. to be Band-Aid, Amazon, and Google, and in the U.K. John Lewis, BBC iPlayer, and Sony.



Tags: brand marketing, consumer perception, global brands