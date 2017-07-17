BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : July 17, 2017


MediaRadar: Programmatic purchases down, native up

Brand safety concerns have led to a significant drop in the purchase of programmatic ads, according to a new report from MediaRadar.

by Helen Leggatt

MediaRadar's new 'Consumer Advertising Report' reveals that 5,000 fewer advertisers purchased programmatic ads in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016 - a 12% YoY decrease.

According to Todd Krizelman, CEO of MediaRadar, brand safety concerns are likely to be the cause of part of that decrease, "especially given recent problems for companies like YouTube," he added.

Meanwhile, the report, which is based on the tracking of more than 265,000 advertisers across digital and traditional channels, shows the growing popularity of native advertising with the number of advertisers buying native reaching 5,000 in Q1 2017, a 74% YoY increase.

"Consumer advertising is shifting as audience consumption patterns evolve," Krizelman added. "Advertisers will keep spending more on native because it outperforms traditional ad units. Audiences look at native ads more frequently than non-native and buyers are investing accordingly."

