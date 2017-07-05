BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : July 05, 2017


Lack of trust continues to be largest obstacle to adoption of mobile products, services

The annual Global Consumer Trust study from the Mobile Ecosystem Forum reveals positive changes in consumer mobile behavior driven by security, privacy and identity concerns.

by Helen Leggatt

According to the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) study, there's a new breed of mobile consumer out there - the 'Savvy Consumer'. Driven by concerns relating to personal data and identity security, and privacy issues, the Savvy Consumer exhibits a cautious approach.

For example, three-quarters (75%) say they always or sometimes read privacy policies and terms and conditions before signing up to a mobile service or app. And, if their trust is challenged by what they read, nearly 9 in 10 (86%) will react by taking action. Forty-four percent will stop using the service or app (up from 38% last year) and 30% will warn friends and family.

However, when privacy policies and terms and conditions serve to allay concerns, the Savvy Consumer will go on to recommend that business or service to family and friends (47%) and leave a positive review (44%).

Lack of trust was found to be the largest obstacle to greater market adoption of mobile products and services for the fourth year in a row. In 2017, the number of respondents naming one or more trust issues as the most important barrier increased from 35% to 40%.

Tags: apps, mobile, privacy, research, security










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/lack-of-trust-continues-to-be-largest-obstacle-to-adoption-o.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.