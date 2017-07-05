Lack of trust continues to be largest obstacle to adoption of mobile products, services

by Helen Leggatt

According to the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) study, there's a new breed of mobile consumer out there - the 'Savvy Consumer'. Driven by concerns relating to personal data and identity security, and privacy issues, the Savvy Consumer exhibits a cautious approach.



For example, three-quarters (75%) say they always or sometimes read privacy policies and terms and conditions before signing up to a mobile service or app. And, if their trust is challenged by what they read, nearly 9 in 10 (86%) will react by taking action. Forty-four percent will stop using the service or app (up from 38% last year) and 30% will warn friends and family.



However, when privacy policies and terms and conditions serve to allay concerns, the Savvy Consumer will go on to recommend that business or service to family and friends (47%) and leave a positive review (44%).



Lack of trust was found to be the largest obstacle to greater market adoption of mobile products and services for the fourth year in a row. In 2017, the number of respondents naming one or more trust issues as the most important barrier increased from 35% to 40%.



