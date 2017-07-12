Juniper Research: In-flight wifi to be the norm by 2022

by Helen Leggatt

Currently, around a quarter of the world's commercial airline fleets allow passengers to log in at 30,000 feet. However, according to Juniper, come 2022, that number will rise to more than half, or nearly 15,000 commercial aircraft.

The report suggests that the 'bring your own device' trend is driving the demand for in-flight connectivity, despite the current ban on laptops.

Some airlines are already ahead of the game. Qantas plans to have in-flight wifi available on its entire domestic fleet by late-2018 (approximately 80 aircraft). Recently released statistics from the airline show that one in three passengers now log on to wifi at some point during their flight, compared with just 5% in 2012.

Emirates recently announced it has expanded its free in-flight wifi service to all passengers, irrespective of status. All Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members can now enjoy free unlimited wifi regardless of their class of travel as well as all Emirates Skywards members travelling in first and business class. Economy class customers and non-Skywards members now also have 20MB of free data usage within the first two hours of log in, double the current 10MB free being offered.

According to Juniper, monthly in-flight entertainment revenues are forecast to rise by 30% on average per aircraft in the five years to 2022. The assumption is that this additional revenue will come from the purchase of additional data by passengers during the flight.



Tags: airline industry, BYOD, mobile, wifi