July 06, 2017
How to use connected TV to increase engagement
OTT allows you to precisely target just the 2% of consumers shopping for luxury cars. As advertisers become more familiar with the different kinds of advanced TV targeting and as networks & publishers realize they can make more money by carving up their ad inventory by people vs. programs, you will see a shakeout favoring the pure audience-based approach. In 5 years, we won't talk about OTT/CTV advertising; we'll just talk about TV advertising and everyone will know its OTT.
Kristina: What do brands/marketers need to know about connected TV?
Andre Swanston, CEO, Tru Optik: Two things - first OTT is not just the future of TV, it's already here. For instance, 18-34 year-old watch more hours of scripted programming on OTT than they do on linear TV. And live programming like news and sports is increasingly available on OTT as digital devices and bandwidth improve.
Second, the ability to deliver television advertising with digital precision is also here. Some advertisers are content to buy a block of OTT ad time to gain incremental reach among Millennials and cord cutters. For the same cost or less, they can reach specific audiences of interest, and experiment with the range of delivery and creative options available to advertisers on OTT.
Kristina: How can brands create campaigns strategies that line up with connected TVs?
Andre: Because Connected TV is a hybrid of TV and digital, it's well-suited to be deployed strategically across TV campaigns, digital campaigns, or cross-media campaigns. From a TV perspective, the targetability and real-time aspect of CTV allows advertisers to operate lower down the purchase funnel vs. linear TV - even large, mass-marketed brands can start to use TV as a promotional or direct-response vehicle by reaching specific segments of consumers with specific messages. For instance, a CPG brand can target heavy category users of a competitive brand with a money-back guarantee offer to try its new product.
Digital campaigns can benefit by retargeting consumers who take an online action with a relevant TV ad in near real time, or go the other way and selectively deploy TV advertising to generate awareness & interest, then retarget consumers exposed to the TV ad on digital devices with downstream messaging and offers.
