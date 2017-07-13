How CDPs are helping brands better understand data

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Why should marketers use Customer Data Platforms?

Kiyoto Tamura, VP of Marketing, Treasure Data: Typically, brands store customer data in separate, functional silos, with different units possessing different information. This worked for traditional data sets, when the buying journey only occurred via a handful of touchpoints. However, this is no longer feasible with the advance in technology the retail industry has faced over the past few years.

With a multichannel buying journey comes the need to better understand customers' behaviors and past histories. By using a customer data platform (CDP), marketers can enable an always-on, always-processing record that facilitates a unified and complete view of the customer. Without a CDP, retailers cannot begin to understand a consumer's array of needs or how to better improve their experience. In an age of digital transformation, it is this deep understanding of customer data that will separate the best retailers from their competitors.

Kristina: Do you have any examples of Treasure Data clients who have used a CDP to improve their marketing strategies?

Kiyoto: One of our clients, Shiseido, is known worldwide for its makeup and the brand is loved for its personalized customer experience. However, in its mission to personalize marketing, Shiseido realized it had a data problem: too many silos, not enough insight. We worked with them to create a flexible integrated ecosystem that marketing could own, without help from IT. The brand also began to shift from basic marketing automation to data-driven customer preference management.

We also worked with MUJI to create a seamless and customized shopping experience, by combining brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, and a loyalty app. MUJI was able to easily work with the data that came from 4.6M Passport app downloads. Our flexible, zero-coding-required Data Connectors allowed them to bring together disparate data sources into a single view.

