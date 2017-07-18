Have emoji lost their email marketing mojo?

by Helen Leggatt

Online travel tech firm, Kayak, recently announced that it was introducing search using emoji because, as they put it, "spelling things is so 2015". Votes took place on which emoji to use for which city, resulting in Naples getting a pizza emoji, Boston a baseball, Reykjavik a unicorn and Nashville a guitar, and so on.

However, while this is a novel, and relevant, alternative to travel text search, emoji don't seem to be holding their own in email marketing, according to Mailjet.

Their research found that open rates in the UK and US only rose by 5% and 6% respectively when an emoji was featured in the email subject line.

Emails displaying tears of joy emoji (39% open rate in 2016 and which made it into the Oxford Dictionary in 2015) and the loudly crying emoji (41% open rate in 2016) appear to have lost their mojo. In the UK, recipients are now 33% less likely to open a message using the crying emoji than an email without it.

Meanwhile, the best performing emoji was the simple red heart emoji. This emoji was one of few to generate a positive net result across all test regions with a 6% increase in open rate while the winking face emoji created a positive net open rate increase of 3%.

"It's now commonplace to use emoji in email marketing and we'll probably see more and more of them as Google announces an all new set of icons for its latest Android operating system," says Josie Scotchmer, UK Marketing Manager at Mailjet. "However, it's a sign to marketers that perhaps their peak has come."

In the 12 months to April, 2016, emoji use in marketing email and push messages was reported as having increased at an annual growth rate of more than 775%.



Tags: email marketing, emoji, marketing, travel search, trends