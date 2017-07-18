Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : July 18, 2017
Forecast: 2017 peak year for video viewing on fixed devices
Driven by an increase in viewing on mobile devices, online video viewing is forecast to experience double-digit growth this year, according to the latest Online Video Forecast from digital agency, Zenith.
In 2016, global consumers spent an average of 39.6 minutes a day viewing videos online. Zenith forecasts that that figure will reach 47.4 minutes this year. The increase will primarily be driven by a 35% increase in viewing on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) to reach 28.8 minutes a day.
Viewing on fixed devices, such as desktops, laptops and smart TV, is forecast to rise by just 2% to 18.6 minutes per day. In fact, according to Zenith, 2017 will be the peak year for fixed-device video. While viewing on smart TVs will continue to rise, it will not do so rapidly enough to compensate for the decline in viewing on desktops and laptops.
"Online video is one of the fastest-growing channels of advertising, triggering heavy demand from brands for high-quality content," said Jonathan Barnard, the head of forecasting and director of global intelligence at Zenith. "Video platforms that can capture the attention of the most consumers with the best content will reap the highest rewards."
Tags: forecast, mobile, online video, trends
