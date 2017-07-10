BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
July 10, 2017


Expert: Why story still matters in video

A recent Mighteor survey found that shorter remains stronger where video content is concerned. But, researchers also found that no matter what the length, the story is the most important aspect.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: The Mighteor survey found the most popular length for mobile video is between 5 and 15 minutes - is shorter better where video content is concerned?

Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor: Humans LOVE stories. And we love authenticity. At Mighteor, we believe those two things don't come attached to any particular run time. If you are telling a great story - most of us are willing to give you a few minutes. And that's really the key reason why this finding in our mobile viewership survey doesn't surprise us all that much. When we look at the landscape of what our clients are creating - we see just as much success with 7 minute videos as we do with 30 second ones. It all hinges on this basic question: What story are we telling? And how much time do we need to tell it?

Kristina: What impact is video having on mobile advertising currently?

Elizabeth: The most obvious way advertising is changing is that we are increasingly moving from short form television ads to short form social ads. The big problem here is that we aren't seeing production companies shift how they create for these spaces, however.

Kristina: What do you expect to see over the next 5 years?

Elizabeth: Content creators MUST consider mobile if they want to get in front of eyeballs in the future. Much in the way that websites were turned into apps and mobile-optimized versions of their original web presences - we anticipate that a major behavior change will take place in the way our media is created so that it too will be optimized for mobile.

More from Elizabeth and Mighteor later this week, including how viewers are watching in mobile.

Tags: advertising, Mighteor, mobile marketing, mobile video, video content, video trends










