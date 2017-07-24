BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : July 24, 2017


Expert: What the Amazon/Whole Foods deal means for merchants

Many merchants and brands who succeed primarily in physical stores are wondering: what does Amazon's move into brick-and-mortar grocery mean for us? One expert believes it means evolution.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What does the Amazon/Whole Foods deal mean for other retailers?

Sue Welch, CEO, Bamboo Rose: The retail industry has been moving toward a fusion of digital and physical for years now, but when Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, retailers around the globe were left reeling. This acquisition forces retailers to rethink their entire business plan as the retail environment moves toward this fusion at a more rapid speed than ever before. No retailer is safe as Amazon continues to dominate sector after sector to provide its customers with whatever they could possibly want, delivered in two days or less. For now, the focus is on grocery, but furniture, electronics and many other sectors are distinct possibilities for Amazon.

Kristina: How can retail brands survive in the era of Amazon and Walmart dominance?

Sue: The idea of competing with these retail giants may seem daunting, but other retail brands can keep up and position themselves as innovative industry leaders by focusing on speed to market and product quality. Those who strive to merge digital and physical processes faster and more effectively will find they have a competitive edge, especially when they use the time and money saved to get creative. Digital solutions that enable teams to be more agile as they make strategic plans will keep retailers ahead of the curve and bring better products to market faster than ever before.

Kristina: Where should merchants focus?

Sue: Retailers with agile teams that leverage digital technology on the backend and focus on product quality and innovation will be one step ahead. In a time of megastore dominance, other retailers will find a competitive edge in specializing as they provide a high quality, low cost product their consumers really want, when they want it. By leveraging the right technology, retailers can bring in the rest of the retail community to design, develop and deliver the perfect product and differentiate their brand in this era of change.

More from Sue and Bamboo Rose later this week, including how merchants can nix waste and inefficiency.

Tags: Amazon, Bamboo Rose, ecommerce, retail tips, retail trends, Whole Food










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/expert-what-the-amazonwhole-foods-deal-means-for-merchants.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.