Expert: What the Amazon/Whole Foods deal means for merchants

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What does the Amazon/Whole Foods deal mean for other retailers?

Sue Welch, CEO, Bamboo Rose: The retail industry has been moving toward a fusion of digital and physical for years now, but when Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, retailers around the globe were left reeling. This acquisition forces retailers to rethink their entire business plan as the retail environment moves toward this fusion at a more rapid speed than ever before. No retailer is safe as Amazon continues to dominate sector after sector to provide its customers with whatever they could possibly want, delivered in two days or less. For now, the focus is on grocery, but furniture, electronics and many other sectors are distinct possibilities for Amazon.

Kristina: How can retail brands survive in the era of Amazon and Walmart dominance?

Sue: The idea of competing with these retail giants may seem daunting, but other retail brands can keep up and position themselves as innovative industry leaders by focusing on speed to market and product quality. Those who strive to merge digital and physical processes faster and more effectively will find they have a competitive edge, especially when they use the time and money saved to get creative. Digital solutions that enable teams to be more agile as they make strategic plans will keep retailers ahead of the curve and bring better products to market faster than ever before.

Kristina: Where should merchants focus?

Sue: Retailers with agile teams that leverage digital technology on the backend and focus on product quality and innovation will be one step ahead. In a time of megastore dominance, other retailers will find a competitive edge in specializing as they provide a high quality, low cost product their consumers really want, when they want it. By leveraging the right technology, retailers can bring in the rest of the retail community to design, develop and deliver the perfect product and differentiate their brand in this era of change.

Tags: Amazon, Bamboo Rose, ecommerce, retail tips, retail trends, Whole Food