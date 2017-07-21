Expert IDs trends to watch with AI

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: We're also hearing more about AI and chatbot options for everything from social media to pharmacy questions - do you expect this trend to continue?

Don Berryman, Chief Commercial Officer, Acticall Sitel Group: While new developments in technologies, such as AI, automation and more provide data-driven solutions and omnichannel services, the key to a successful CX digital transformation is finding the right balance of digital and human touch in order to meet customer expectations. Just as it was 5-10 years ago, personalized customer support and exceptional interactions start with understanding your customers, their expectations and their pain points. The trend of digital transformation (AI, chatbots etc.) will certainly continue and will help industries better serve their audience in new and exciting ways.



Kristina: How can brands ensure their use of AI, chatbots, and online ordering creates a seamless experience for customers?

Don: This is a complex question and one that cannot be answered with just one solution. The first step for brands to ensure that their use of AI, chatbots, online ordering and other machine learning solutions create seamless experiences for customers is to understand and analyze the customer data they already have. Brands already have so much informative data on their customers and those that hone the power of this data will give them a competitive edge. Another important step to ensure a seamless CX is for every facet of an organization to be focused on providing the best experiences for consumers. Sometimes, this may require a culture shift within an organization, but everyone from the c-suite to the social media manager all must have the same goal of delivering a positive customer experience.

