Expert IDs trends to watch in mobile video

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What impact is video having on mobile advertising currently?

Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor: The most obvious way advertising is changing is that we are increasingly moving from short form television ads to short form social ads. The big problem here is that we aren't seeing production companies shift how they create for these spaces, however.

Kristina: What do you expect to see over the next 5 years?

Elizabeth: Content creators MUST consider mobile if they want to get in front of eyeballs in the future. Much in the way that websites were turned into apps and mobile-optimized versions of their original web presences - we anticipate that a major behavior change will take place in the way our media is created so that it too will be optimized for mobile.

Kristina: What kind of mobile metrics are the richest for mobile advertisers?

Elizabeth: The best mobile metrics can currently be found on Facebook. YouTube is doing a good job with the help of Google Analytics, but if you truly want to know what works and do some compelling audience testing - we suggest moving your video spend to Facebook.

