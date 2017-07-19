Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 19, 2017
Expert: How voice is changing ecommerce
Cyber assistants have been impacting ecommerce for more than a year now, but that impact was especially seen on Amazon's most recent Prime Day when they offered 100 'Alexa Voice Deals'. These deals included early access to Prime Day deals, for shoppers using cyber assistants.
Kristina: Do Amazon Prime Day's voice based shopping deals mark a significant trend in how shoppers engage with a brand through voice and what this means for the 2017 Holiday Shopping Season?
Prathap Dendi, GM of IoT and Emerging Tech, AppDynamics: After years of false starts, conversational UX have grown in adoption this year, ushering in a new way for brands to engage with their customers. With Amazon leading the way, you can expect other brands to quickly follow, especially as Amazon's customers grow to expect the same ease of use voice assistants provide in the shopping experience. These expectations will push brands in every vertical to deliver the immediate, new and seamless experiences demanded by connected customers. The massive growth in conversational UX will result in the need to optimize for the experience, using technology that can track and analyze user experience and its impact on business outcomes in real-time.
Kristina: What elements of voice-based shopping do retailers and merchants need to be aware of at this point?
Prathap: The massive growth in voice assistants will result in the need to optimize for the customer experience, using technology that can track and analyze this experience and its impact on business outcomes in real-time. Customer interaction and engagement continue to evolve, but it will be imperative for businesses to work through the new IT challenges and fragmentation these innovations pose. Businesses must be able to visually piece together and map every consumer engagement point so teams can track experiences across devices as they happen.
More from Prathap and AppDynamics later this week, including challenges retailers may face with the growth of voice shopping.
Tags: AppDynamics, cyber assistant trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, voice search
