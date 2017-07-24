Expert: How businesses can use creative optimization

by Kristina Knight

Begin A/B split testing

"At its heart, building better creative--creative optimization if you will--is better testing. When you're able to split test creative with the same audience, you can get some massive insights. Without a Creative Management Platform, many companies forego A/B testing because it is too difficult or costly to have a B, much less a C, D, or E. The test is the first thing to get cut if the project falls behind or over budget," said Victor Wong, CEO, Thunder. "It's a tragedy because good testing leads doesn't just lead to performance gains for that campaign; future campaigns can benefit from what was learned, too. So if you haven't been testing creative, your data may not be that useful for cracking the personalization puzzle."

Get personal

"Personalization as a marketing concept comes from the understanding that people are different. What resonates with them is different. It's not as simple as detecting I'm in San Francisco and showing me an ad with a picture of the Golden Gate Bridge," said Wong.

Test again

"There's also a lot of pseudo-science in the creative optimization space. Nothing beats a proper test, run kind of like a clinical drug trial, where you know for a fact that the creative was responsible for the performance increase," said Wong. "Once you start running these kinds of experiments, you obtain really great insights that can be applied to all of your marketing. Agility, personalization, optimization--this is the pinnacle of marketing that companies are trying to achieve, and CMPs make it possible."

Tags: A/B ad testing, Thunder, advertising, advertising tips, creative management platform