BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : July 06, 2017


Europe: Card fraud losses reach new high

Card fraud losses across 19 European countries hit a new high last year with the UK seeing the highest losses, according to a new interactive map released by analytic software firm, FICO.

by Helen Leggatt

Card fraud losses for 19 European countries hit €1.8 billion in 2016, a new high according to FICO. With losses of £618 million, a 9% YoY rise, the UK saw the biggest losses, exceeding the previous peak in card fraud in 2008 just after the introduction of chip and PIN.

Together, the UK and France account for nearly three-quarters (73%) of the total losses among the 19 countries in 2016, followed by Germany, Spain, Russia, Italy and Sweden.

Card not present (CNP) fraud has gone from 50% of gross fraud losses in 2008 to 70% in 2016.

FICO's interactive map, which is based on data from Euromonitor International and UK Cards Association, shows a total of 10 countries with increases in fraud losses and eight with a decrease.

"The growth in online spending and CNP fraud brings new challenges for banks and retailers, as criminals thwarted by chip & PIN have moved to a less risky channel," said Martin Warwick, senior consultant for fraud at FICO. "Spotting the 'needle in a haystack' requires new behavioural analytics and artificial intelligence, combined with enhanced information from outside the traditional data contained within a purchase."

Tags: Europe, financial technology, fraud, mobile










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/europe-card-fraud-losses-reach-new-high.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.