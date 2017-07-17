BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : July 17, 2017


Data shows Prime Day bigger than Black Friday

Move over Thanksgiving Weekend, there is a new shopping day sheriff in town - and it's Prime Day. According to new Hitwise data, this year's Amazon Prime Day pushing more sales than either Cyber Monday or Black Friday, traditionally two of the hottest digital shopping days.

by Kristina Knight

According to data from Hitwise, a division of Connexity, Amazon shoppers logged in for 9.5 million transactions during Prime Day, and another 5.2 million transactions July 10 - the day before Prime Day.

"Amazon turned what was normally a research and planning day (the day before Prime Day) into one of the biggest transaction days of the year simply by kicking off sales a few hours early," says John Fetto, senior analyst at Hitwise. "Heading into the holiday season, it's hard not to see these numbers and wonder where Amazon stops. Amazon completely shattered its own records with its performance on Prime Day this year and we can only expect that have plans to do the same come November."

Some interesting takeaways from the Hitwise report include:

• 2016 data shows Prime Day transactions of 6.7 million
• This year, 95.3 million visits to Amazon were logged on Prime Day
• Cyber Monday 2016 showed 96.8 million visits, Cyber Monday transactions totaled 7.5 million
• Black Friday transactions totaled 5.7 million transactions

Tags: Amazon Prime Day, Connexity, ecommerce, Hitwise, mobile marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/data-shows-prime-day-bigger-than-black-friday.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.