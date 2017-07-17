Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 17, 2017
Data shows Prime Day bigger than Black Friday
Move over Thanksgiving Weekend, there is a new shopping day sheriff in town - and it's Prime Day. According to new Hitwise data, this year's Amazon Prime Day pushing more sales than either Cyber Monday or Black Friday, traditionally two of the hottest digital shopping days.
According to data from Hitwise, a division of Connexity, Amazon shoppers logged in for 9.5 million transactions during Prime Day, and another 5.2 million transactions July 10 - the day before Prime Day.
"Amazon turned what was normally a research and planning day (the day before Prime Day) into one of the biggest transaction days of the year simply by kicking off sales a few hours early," says John Fetto, senior analyst at Hitwise. "Heading into the holiday season, it's hard not to see these numbers and wonder where Amazon stops. Amazon completely shattered its own records with its performance on Prime Day this year and we can only expect that have plans to do the same come November."
Some interesting takeaways from the Hitwise report include:
• 2016 data shows Prime Day transactions of 6.7 million
• This year, 95.3 million visits to Amazon were logged on Prime Day
• Cyber Monday 2016 showed 96.8 million visits, Cyber Monday transactions totaled 7.5 million
• Black Friday transactions totaled 5.7 million transactions
Tags: Amazon Prime Day, Connexity, ecommerce, Hitwise, mobile marketing
