BizReport : Internet : July 28, 2017
Cyber security tops list of concerns among Asia-Pacific Internet users
The findings of the Internet Society's annual survey on Internet Policy Issues in Asia-Pacific, reveal the need for both the private and public sectors to build robust, secure networks and systems and equip users with the knowledge and skills to safely use online services.
Cyber security is the top concern among Internet users in the Asia-Pacific region, found the Internet Society survey of more than 2,000 people from 40 economies across the region. Last year cyber security was second among users' concerns. Access, data protection, connectivity, and privacy were other issues cited by respondents.
Users are facing issues that threaten trust in what has become a primary means of personal communication and, as such, "it's incumbent on governments to ensure the Internet is protected, while also ensuring our rights to privacy are preserved," said Laurie Patton, executive director of Internet Australia.
Half of women and 40% of men surveyed said that, without sufficient online data protection, they would be highly unlikely to use online banking and financial services, and 40% of both men and women said they were highly unlikely to participate in ecommerce. Both women (91%) and men (89%) were either very uncomfortable or uncomfortable with disclosing bank and credit card details online.
"The survey results underscore the need for both the public and the private sectors to not only build robust and secure networks and systems, but also to develop tools that equip users with the knowledge and skills to use these services safely online," said Rajnesh Singh, Regional Bureau Director, Asia-Pacific, Internet Society. "These actions will improve their confidence in using online services, and their trust in the Internet."
Tags: Asia-Pacific, cyber security, privacy, survey
