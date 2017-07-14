Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 14, 2017
Consumers reveal what they think about the Amazon-Whole Foods acquisition
What do consumers think about the recent Amazon-Whole Foods acquisition? ChargeItSpot decided to ask...
The acquisition by Amazon of the upscale grocery chain, Whole Foods, in early June this year saw the online retailing giant get a slice of the $800billion annual grocery spend in the U.S. Despite selling groceries online for almost ten years with mediocre success, it looks like Amazon is ready to take on the big boys.
But, what do consumers think about the deal? When ChargeItSpot asked how they felt about the recent acquisition, 84% reported positive feelings about the news.
It appears that consumers expect the Amazon acquisition to impact on the Whole Foods in-store experience. When asked what they thought Amazon should change about the Whole Foods shopping experience, 31% said 'cashier-free checkout', 30% said lower prices and 19% said Amazon in-store pickup.
"When Amazon announced they would be expanding into the grocery space, shoppers were interested to see what new features would be implemented in these stores," added Baldasare. "Our survey found that shoppers want the Amazon-Whole Foods merger to upgrade the grocery store experience with additions of useful technology."
A recent report from Fujitsu, 'The Forgotten Shop Floor', found that 4 in 10 consumers are often disappointed by technology offered in physical stores. In fact, just over 6 in 10 said they would choose one retailer over another based on in-store technology.
Tags: brick and mortar, ecommerce, grocery trends, in-store, retail, technology
