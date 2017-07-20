Challenges for retailers with voice shopping

by Kristina Knight

Performance Challenges

"[Retailers] must also tread carefully when introducing these services to ensure flawless performance. It will be critical for organizations to understand these new environments, infrastructure and the complexities surrounding the integration of voice into other systems. Additionally, brands need to be able to manage, track and incorporate voice interactions to gather a complete view of the customer and deliver exceptional brand experiences. If done right, companies will have a huge advantage in the battle for customer experience and brand loyalty. If done wrong, companies can lose a customer for life," said Prathap Dendi, GM of IoT and Emerging Tech, AppDynamics.

Trust challenges

"When selling through conversational UX, retailers need to build trust with consumers, much like was done at the beginning of ecommerce. One of the draws of digital assistants is the immediate gratification these devices provide. Need an answer to a question? Simply ask Amazon Alexa or Google Home and in seconds you'll likely get the answer you were searching for. Want to turn on your smart lights in another room? Voice-powered speakers are happy to immediately complete this task upon your command," said Dendi.

Buying challenges

"purchasing physical goods online doesn't provide the same immediate sense of gratification. Sure, a shopper may receive an email or credit card bill that shows the purchase went through, but it doesn't have the same sense of completion as flipping on the lights. While businesses build consumer trust through conversational UX, they must tread carefully to ensure flawless performance and ensure they're providing a simple, satisfying experience," said Dendi. "They can do this by baselining and measuring voice interactions to gather a complete view of the customer while delivering exceptional brand experiences. Once brands have built this trust with consumers, they will have a huge advantage in the battle for customer experience and brand loyalty."

