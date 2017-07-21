By 2022 two-thirds of global population will have a mobile phone

by Helen Leggatt

Within the next five years, 66% of the world's population - 5.5billion people - will have a mobile phone. That's up from 2.8billion in the last decade. By the close of 2017, the percentage of the world's population will pass the 50% mark, reports Forrester.

Forecasts for global mobile, smartphone, and tablets show Android will capture 73% of the market share this year (over 1.8billion users) followed by Apple (21%) and Windows (4%). Android's dominance is "powered by the low-cost smartphone manufacturers in China" according to Forrester.

The number of smartphone subscribers overtook feature phone subscribers in 2014. However, 1.2billion people globally still use feature phones and Forrester expects that, by 2020, around 433million subscribers will still be using feature phones as their primary phone.

The latest MAGNA report predicts that mobile advertising spend will pass the $100bn mark this year, potentially hitting $110bn, as the majority of ad sales (54%) are now generated by mobile clicks and impressions.



