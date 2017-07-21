Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 21, 2017
Ads on newsbrand websites 84% more likely to be viewed
Does the context of the website on which ads are placed matter? Yes, according to new research that found ads on newsbrand sites were far more likely to be viewed.
Eye-tracking research by Lumen with Nectar, among a panel of 500 consumers, found that ads on newsbrand websites were 84% more likely to be viewed than those on non-newsbrand websites.
"With so much content competing for our eyeballs in the digital landscape, as well as advertisers' concerns over measurability and transparency, newsbrands are providing an engaging online context for advertisers to reach consumers," says Mike Follett, managing director, Lumen, adding that the more website visitors engage with content the more they look at the ads.
Newsbrand websites tend to opt for fewer, but better, ads, found the research. Furthermore, quality environment of digital newsbrands means they convert viewable time into ad views more effectively. The average dwell time was found to be 30% higher on newsbrand sites versus non newsbrand sites.
Tags: advertising, inventory, newsbrands, research
