Ad Roundup: Tools to connect brands, consumers

by Kristina Knight

First, Sizmek is set to acquire Rocket Fuel, creating one of the largest marketing platforms available to both agencies and brands.

"The acquisition of Rocket Fuel brings omni-channel creativity and AI-enabled decisioning together under one roof, providing our clients with a self-service predictive marketing platform that optimizes campaigns across the entire media plan," said Dr. Mark Grether, Executive Chairman of Sizmek. "This is the next logical step in marketing automation-media optimization and full creative optimization combined, bringing together the context and the creative for the optimal consumer experience. The result is advertising that is deeply personalized, highly intuitive, and AI-enabled for peak performance, redefining the boundaries of creative possibility and media execution."

Campaign Monitor has launched Insights, a tool set up to give brands a more completed view of their email campaigns and efforts. Using the new tool, brands can get a quick view of how campaigns are faring, identify loyal subscribers, and assess engagement trends within their efforts.

And PacketZoom has expanded into the IMEA region; the expansion will give brands access to PacketZoom's analytics for the area, and should help brands expand into the areas of Italy, the Netherlands, Israel and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, ChargeItSpot has launched an on-demand analytics dash, giving merchants access user behavior data; they are also launching new video capabilities. These capabilities allow for the distribution of custom video content on charging station touchscreens.

"We're thrilled about the launch of our video capabilities and analytics dashboard," said Sheri Tate, SVP of Product Strategy, ChargeItSpot. "These features were developed to create a better experience for shoppers and retailers alike, with the dashboard enabling clients to better understand shopper behavior in-store."

