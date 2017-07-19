BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : July 19, 2017


Ad Roundup: Tools to connect brands, consumers

In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases that should give brands more insight into their customer bases.

by Kristina Knight

First, Sizmek is set to acquire Rocket Fuel, creating one of the largest marketing platforms available to both agencies and brands.

"The acquisition of Rocket Fuel brings omni-channel creativity and AI-enabled decisioning together under one roof, providing our clients with a self-service predictive marketing platform that optimizes campaigns across the entire media plan," said Dr. Mark Grether, Executive Chairman of Sizmek. "This is the next logical step in marketing automation-media optimization and full creative optimization combined, bringing together the context and the creative for the optimal consumer experience. The result is advertising that is deeply personalized, highly intuitive, and AI-enabled for peak performance, redefining the boundaries of creative possibility and media execution."

Campaign Monitor has launched Insights, a tool set up to give brands a more completed view of their email campaigns and efforts. Using the new tool, brands can get a quick view of how campaigns are faring, identify loyal subscribers, and assess engagement trends within their efforts.

And PacketZoom has expanded into the IMEA region; the expansion will give brands access to PacketZoom's analytics for the area, and should help brands expand into the areas of Italy, the Netherlands, Israel and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, ChargeItSpot has launched an on-demand analytics dash, giving merchants access user behavior data; they are also launching new video capabilities. These capabilities allow for the distribution of custom video content on charging station touchscreens.

"We're thrilled about the launch of our video capabilities and analytics dashboard," said Sheri Tate, SVP of Product Strategy, ChargeItSpot. "These features were developed to create a better experience for shoppers and retailers alike, with the dashboard enabling clients to better understand shopper behavior in-store."

Tags: Advertising, advertising tools, Campaign Monitor, ChargeItSpot, PacketZoom, Rocket Fuel, Sizmek










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/ad-roundup-tools-to-connect-brands-consumers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.