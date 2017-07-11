Ad Roundup: Tools for publishers

by Kristina Knight

First, PostUp has launched a new feature called Dynamic Content Wall; the new offering gives publishers the ability to implement payment and registration walls to their content. This, in turn, should help publishers drive more revenue while also collecting customer data to offer up a more relevant experience.

"We understand many publishers are feeling revenue pressure due to industry trends such as declining programmatic revenue, ad blocking, and distributed content platforms intermediating the audience relationship," said Tony D'Anna, CEO of PostUp. "PostUp is laser focused on helping publishers diversify their revenue streams as well as grow and monetize their direct audience. Our email products, such as our Audience Development Solution, have been pivotal in helping publishers establish and grow direct relationships with their audiences. We are thrilled to offer Dynamic Content Wall, which gives publishers a near-turn-key solution that retains all the benefits of their existing ad driven business model while allowing low risk experimentation and optimization of a parallel subscription revenue model."

Meanwhile, Cedato has released the Video Technology Stack for publishers. The new offering will help publishers better monetize their content by including cross-screen video players, video header bidding, outstream video formats, and an intelligent ad server.

"With this latest evolution of our platform, we are bringing publishers much-needed inventory control along with the visibility and predictability they need to maximize monetization," said Ron Dick, CEO of Cedato. "We're confident that our gold-standard video player with already-embedded, private marketplace optimization and the latest in video header bidding technology will dramatically streamline the way publishers deploy video ads."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Cedato, digital publishing, PostUp, publisher advertising