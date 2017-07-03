Ad Roundup: Releases to protect, engage consumers

by Kristina Knight

Bazaarvoice has launched Bazaarvoice Brand Edge; their new tool collects and distributes user-generated content to retail sites. This kind of offering allows merchants to include real-world product reviews and other content to help increase engagement and sales.

"From small businesses to global enterprises, many brands generate the bulk of their sales through their retail channels, versus their own site," said Gene Austin, CEO of Bazaarvoice. "Brand Edge gives them much-needed tools to generate trusted content and get it in front of consumers wherever they shop. Additionally, retailers in our network are eager to receive additional content from brands to cover more products and influence purchase decisions."

Meanwhile, [24]7 has added device-level, high frequency bidding options in to their Customer Acquisition Cloud. The toolset now offers brands access to audience features like geographical targeting, digital shopper marketing, and advanced forecasting.

"We give marketers the power to predict, personalize and profit from intent, while influencing consumers at every touch point," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer for [24]7. "Since optimal bid varies based on real-time marketplace competition and consumer intent, high-frequency bidding is a game-changer. By combining these powerful technologies, marketers at some of the world's most well-known brands are dramatically lowering costs and experiencing significant increases in uplift, clicks, conversions, and sales."

And Barracuda has released an AI-based solution to combat spear phishing schemes and other fraudulent tactics. The solution uses artificial intelligence to protect businesses as well as consumers, in a cloud-based format.

"Spear phishing is rampant. It's no longer just the large enterprises or C-suite that need to be on high alert--everyone is a target," said Asaf Cidon, vice president of content security services at Barracuda Networks. "We see novel combinations of highly personalized tactics--spoofing your domain, impersonating your CEO, engaging in convincing conversations with your employees. In today's dynamic threat environment, the best defense includes a combination of people and technology. Barracuda Sentinel leverages artificial intelligence to give customers--people--a comprehensive way to stop spear phishing and cyber fraud attacks in real time."



