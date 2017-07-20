Ad Roundup: New digital tools for marketers

by Kristina Knight

First, Marchex has launched Marches Audience Targeting; the new solution uses call data to create rich audience segmentation for both social and display advertising. The solution is powered by Marches Speech Analytics.

"Many of our customers rely on phone calls to drive appointments and sales, but they don't have an effective way to identify callers who did not convert, or retarget them through popular platforms like Facebook. This lack of insight makes it difficult to follow-up with prospects and convert them into customers," said Nikhil Kolar, head of product and engineering, Marchex. "Marchex Audience Targeting helps digital marketers go back and retarget their lost callers through Facebook and display ads, ensuring more prospects turn into customers."

Meanwhile, Verint is releasing Knowledge Management Professional, a solution geared toward simplifying how consumers and sales professionals share information.

"We're delighted to offer an enterprise-class knowledge solution to such a wide range of organizations," says John Goodson, SVP and general manager, Customer Engagement Solutions™, Verint. "As more and more organizations prioritize knowledge management--and as they empower customers to self-serve and employees to access the most current information with ease and confidence in real time--we believe solutions like Verint Knowledge Management Professional will be attractive based on solution impact, customer and employee engagement, and cost and time to value."

And MobAir has announced plans to open an office in India; the move should help brands communicate more effectively with consumers and other businesses there.

"Unlike Europe and the US, the e-commerce vertical in India has its own peculiarities that we need to take into account for growing business in the area," said Vijay Singh. "Our task is to apply prior expertise in the field and smoothly adapt it to the local advertising industry, helping mobile brands monetize their content in the easiest, fastest user-friendly way."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Marchex, MobAir, Verint