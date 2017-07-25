Ad Roundup: Data, mobile releases

by Kristina Knight

Rocket Fuel has added new self-serve tools to their DSP, including Native options as well as Dynamic Creative. The new tools should help brands build stronger campaigns.

"At Rocket Fuel it is important for us to ensure that advertisers can create and manage personalized creative for every device and moment to reach their target audiences effectively. It allows them to connect with consumers in a way that feels more authentic and tailored to the moment," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Rocket Fuel. "The ability to run dynamic creative in a self-service context, especially coupled with Native capabilities, is a major differentiator to our DSP."

Meanwhile, Eyeota and Nativo have partnered to connect publishers, agencies, and brands with rich data to power up both native and content-based campaigns.

"Nativo's platform delivers a proven solution for marketers and advertisers to serve relevant branded content and ads to consumers," said Kevin Tan, CEO, Eyeota. "Adding an audience data layer to their marketing strategy helps them improve their understanding of customers and their interests. Our partnership creates an opportunity for brands to deliver more targeted and engaging content to the right audiences."

And ironSource has launched Active Protect; the new offering should help brands better combat mobile ad fraud.

"Fraud is an industry-wide issue which no one can afford to ignore, yet most ad networks today would prefer to put the burden of identifying and combating fraud on external providers, attribution companies, or even on the advertisers themselves," said Omer Kaplan, CMO and Co-founder at ironSource. "Many of our advertisers are looking for high scale, but in order to achieve it they have to deal with a higher degree of risk. Our goal is to simplify and secure that process for them, so that they can run campaigns without worrying about checking for fraud or waste time appealing to a network to have their spend refunded."

