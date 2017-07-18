Ad Roundup: Announcements highlight brand safety, engagement

by Kristina Knight

First, Taptica has acquired Adinnovation, a Japanese-based mobile ad platform. Adinnovation's focused in on smartphone apps and promotions; the new acquisition will help Taptica push solidly into the Japanese mobile gaming market.

"Adinnovation has already seen great success in the Japanese mobile marketing space, so it is a great match for us as we look ahead to our company's long-term goals," said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica. "At Taptica, we pride ourselves on quality over quantity and Adinnovation was a perfect match for us with their alignment in this practice. Adinnovation's high internal standards and high performance team will benefit Taptica's clients that have come to rely on Taptica to provide quality and consistent results."

Meanwhile, MarkMonitor's partnership with Nissan Motors has helped to keep thousands of counterfeit auto products off the streets. MarkMonitor is a brand protection solution; counterfeit auto parts are estimated to cost the car industry more than $45 billion, globally, each year.

"Nissan has taken proactive steps to protect their customers and ensure that counterfeit parts do not end up in their hands," said Charlie Abrahams, Senior Vice President at MarkMonitor. "Counterfeiters are continually refining their methods to deceive consumers online and brands need a strong strategy to protect their customers from fakes. MarkMonitor has provided the tools for Nissan to educate dealers about the potential hazards caused by these types of parts and the ability to aggressively combat the issues of counterfeiting and brand abuse online, putting customer safety first."

And Hootsuite is launching Hootsuite Research Hub; their new offering will utilized more than 400 million social posts to give brands insight into the social space. The Research Hub will include post frequencies according to day and time, and will look at usage across the major hubs of Facebook, Twitting, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Hootsuite, MarkMonitor, Taptica