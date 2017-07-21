Accuracast: Google's ad shuffle pays off

by Helen Leggatt

Eighteen months ago, Google removed text ads from the right rail of search results and instead added a fourth row of ads, above organic search results. According to Accuracast's analysis of 2 million searches conducted in the 12 months before and 2 million searches in the 12 months after Google's change it has been good news for click-through rates in the top four spots.

By comparing click-through rates for each position before and after the change Accuracast found that they increased for all positions above the organic search results with positions 3 and 4 enjoying the largest gains.

"Google's gamble has definitely paid off!," says Accuracast. "If you consider this in monetary terms, it represents a huge jump in profitability from search advertising. Moreover, most regular users either didn't notice the change or didn't mind it, and they continue using Google to search more and more every month."



