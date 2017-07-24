BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 24, 2017


85% of UK business leaders believe Govt "tuned in" to their needs

A wide ranging survey of business in the UK by MaretInvoice reveals how business leaders feel about Brexit, the role of Government and finance.

by Helen Leggatt

According to MarketInvoice's research, more than half (58%) of business leaders in the UK place a stable trading environment as part of Brexit negotiations as their top priority - far more so than continuing access to EU workers (18%) or the stability of sterling (7%).

More than half (53%) of UK business leaders are worried in light of a current "uncertain economic environment" although less are concerned about the stability of the Government (15%), foreign worker rights (8%) or a weak sterling (1%).

"Business leaders are clearly focused on ensuring they are prepared to do business before worrying about people issues," said Anil Stocker, CEO and co-founder of MarketInvoice. "Anecdotal feedback from this survey is that businesses in the UK are getting on with it but are clearly unsettled which doesn't make for a healthy business environment."

On a more positive note, more business leaders (85%) now believe that the Government is tuned in to the voice of business. According to Stocker, businesses finally feel "their voices are being heard by Government" although around a quarter "are not inspired with confidence with the negotiating efforts".

  • I think the last line is key. UK businesses may feel that the Government is listening to the fact that businesses need certainty following Brexit, but there is a lack of confidence in the negotiations that is the problem. Even with a strong will to get a good deal, the UK clearly has the weaker hand coming to the table to negotiate.


