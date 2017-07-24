85% of UK business leaders believe Govt "tuned in" to their needs

by Helen Leggatt

According to MarketInvoice's research, more than half (58%) of business leaders in the UK place a stable trading environment as part of Brexit negotiations as their top priority - far more so than continuing access to EU workers (18%) or the stability of sterling (7%).

More than half (53%) of UK business leaders are worried in light of a current "uncertain economic environment" although less are concerned about the stability of the Government (15%), foreign worker rights (8%) or a weak sterling (1%).

"Business leaders are clearly focused on ensuring they are prepared to do business before worrying about people issues," said Anil Stocker, CEO and co-founder of MarketInvoice. "Anecdotal feedback from this survey is that businesses in the UK are getting on with it but are clearly unsettled which doesn't make for a healthy business environment."

On a more positive note, more business leaders (85%) now believe that the Government is tuned in to the voice of business. According to Stocker, businesses finally feel "their voices are being heard by Government" although around a quarter "are not inspired with confidence with the negotiating efforts".



