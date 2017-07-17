57% of all U.S. online spend goes through Amazon

by Helen Leggatt

Digital commerce outfit, Salmon, has released new research that reveals 37% of all online spend goes through Amazon. That figure rises to 57% among US consumers.

The future looks bright for the online retailer, too, as nearly three quarters (73%) of the 600 consumers surveyed say they will increase their use of online shopping channels in the future.

Consumers consistently rank Amazon above its competitors. In the US, 72% of respondents say Amazon is 'leading the way in digital retail' while 57% of European consumers rank the company as the leading ecommerce brand.

One of the company's associated offerings - the Amazon Dash Button - is enjoying a similar surge in popularity. A quarter of consumers (25%) say that they are currently making use of the automated ordering service, with a third (30%) stating that they expect to do so within the next two years or sooner. Dash is particularly appealing to the younger audience, too, with more than three-quarters (76%) of 25-34 year olds are already using it or intend to do so within 2 years.

"These findings unveil the harsh reality for retailers that need to wise up to the threat of Amazon and create strong digital services both quickly and to a high standard," said Hugh Fletcher, global head of consultancy and innovation at Salmon.

"Amazon is seemingly always ten steps ahead of other retailers, and its continued expansion into other markets demonstrates its intent to sew up every industry in sight. Retailers must ask themselves, are they happy to give up their interface, their data, their customer, and their future, and become just another brand consigned to history?"

