BizReport : Ecommerce : July 13, 2017
43% of Millennials have made a purchase via voice-controlled device
Almost one in five consumers have made a purchase using a voice-controlled device in the past year, according to new research from Walker Sands, and that number rises significantly among Millennials.
Walker Sands' survey of more than 1,600 U.S. adults found that 19% had made a purchase via a voice-controlled device, such as a personal assistant app or a stand alone device, during the past 12 months.
Among Millennials, that figure rises to 43%, of which 37% say they "always" or "often" shop via a voice-controlled device.
Among the respondents, nearly one quarter (24%) own an in-home voice-controlled device of which 16% owned an Echo, 6% owned a Google Home, and 2% had "more than one" voice-controlled device. Of interest to marketers, 20% said they plan to purchase such a device in the next year.
Recent research from Google found that almost half (45%) of consumers see voice as the future of search, 83% agree that voice search will make it easier to search, and 89% believe it will speed up search.
Tags: consumer research, ecommerce, voice search, voice technology
43% of Millennials have made a purchase via voice-controlled device
