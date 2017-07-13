43% of Millennials have made a purchase via voice-controlled device

by Helen Leggatt

Walker Sands' survey of more than 1,600 U.S. adults found that 19% had made a purchase via a voice-controlled device, such as a personal assistant app or a stand alone device, during the past 12 months.

Among Millennials, that figure rises to 43%, of which 37% say they "always" or "often" shop via a voice-controlled device.

Among the respondents, nearly one quarter (24%) own an in-home voice-controlled device of which 16% owned an Echo, 6% owned a Google Home, and 2% had "more than one" voice-controlled device. Of interest to marketers, 20% said they plan to purchase such a device in the next year.

Recent research from Google found that almost half (45%) of consumers see voice as the future of search, 83% agree that voice search will make it easier to search, and 89% believe it will speed up search.



Tags: consumer research, ecommerce, voice search, voice technology