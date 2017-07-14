Search BizReport
UK: 40% of online grocery shopping done on mobile
UK: 40% of online grocery shopping done on mobile
Convenience and click-and-collect are factors shifting consumer grocery shopping habits, according to new research that reveals everyday staples are now among the most-searched online terms.
Online grocery shopping is moving from big shopping lists to everyday items such as bread, milk, cheese, and eggs, according to Criteo's UK Sponsored Products data. In fact, everyday items such as those above now comprise 20% of the top ten most-searched terms between the start of April and 26th June, 2017.
Since the last quarter, searchers for groceries online has risen by 108%, while online searches for milk increased 92%.
Overall, 40% of all online grocery purchases made in the United Kingdom are now conducted via mobile. Online grocery shopping in the UK is popular - 7% of all grocery shopping is done online, more than Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic combined.
The report attributes growth in online grocery shopping to supermarkets' increasing adoption of click and collect services, which puts physical stores on more of a par with pure online players.
"Amazon's continued expansion into brick-and-mortar reinforces the need for traditional grocery retailers to offer a full omnichannel experience that allows customers to shop any way they want," says Alexis Clarfield-Henry, Director of Marketing at digital grocery shopping specialists, Unata. "Amazon has cracked the code on a convenient shopping experience and they're quickly extending this into grocery. The result will be a redefined set of consumer expectations around how quickly and easily they can get their groceries."
Tags: click-and-collect, ecommerce, grocery trends, research, UK
