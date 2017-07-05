BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 05, 2017


23% of smart tech users stick with presets and default settings

Nearly a quarter of Brits stick with preset and default settings on their gadgets and technology, instead of fully utilizing the functions available, according to research by LaptopsDirect.co.uk.

by Helen Leggatt

A survey among 2,000 adults in the UK by online retailer LaptopsDirect.co.uk found that 23% use less than half the functions available on their smart home technology. Instead, many stick with default and preset settings. Nearly half (46%) said they know how to use the smart functionality on all the gadgets in their home.

Among one in 10, slow Internet speeds are cited as preventing them from using smart functions.

However, 50% of respondents said they would still buy technology with the latest capabilities despite not knowing how to use them.

Half claim to use the apps on their smart TV regularly with the USB function the most commonly used (66%) followed by Bluetooth (50%) and on-demand TV apps (50%). The least-used smart tech functions are the Internet browser (14%), instant messenger (19%) and social media (23%).

