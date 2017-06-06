BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : June 06, 2017


Which device dominates your category?

A new study from Verto Analytics reveals that the use of different devices dominates different sectors and suggests that brands focus on how people visit them and not simply rush to embrace the latest device.

by Helen Leggatt

According to the study of cross-device behavior among 5,000 UK adults, nearly all (82%) of the time that people spend with health and fitness websites and apps is on a smartphone. Likewise, smartphone use dominates family/lifestyle/people sites (69%) and sports (63%).

However, among real estate websites, tablet use dominates, accounting for 67% of the time people spend on property sites.

The sectors in which no one type of device dominates are the entertainment, shopping and books categories. Within the entertainment sector, which includes the likes of YouTube, Netflix and Spotify, the split between devices used is relatively even (smartphones account for 39% of entertainment time, tablets 32%, and PCs 29%).

sectors most reliant on device.PNG


In the rush to adopt new channels, such as mobile, marketers should not overlook how users access content. Dr. Hannu Verkasalo, Verto Analytics' CEO, cites the news/weather sector as a particular case in point saying "publishers shouldn't overlook that desktop still accounts for 65% of the time people spend here, while mobile accounts for just 19%".

"Media owners and advertisers must adapt their offering or behavior to more accurately reflect how people are most likely to be visiting them," says Dr. Hannu Verkasalo, Verto Analytics' CEO. "Is the rush to embrace mobile, for example, right for you?"

Tags: device trends, marketing, mobile, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/which-device-dominates-your-category.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.