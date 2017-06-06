Which device dominates your category?

by Helen Leggatt

According to the study of cross-device behavior among 5,000 UK adults, nearly all (82%) of the time that people spend with health and fitness websites and apps is on a smartphone. Likewise, smartphone use dominates family/lifestyle/people sites (69%) and sports (63%).



However, among real estate websites, tablet use dominates, accounting for 67% of the time people spend on property sites.

The sectors in which no one type of device dominates are the entertainment, shopping and books categories. Within the entertainment sector, which includes the likes of YouTube, Netflix and Spotify, the split between devices used is relatively even (smartphones account for 39% of entertainment time, tablets 32%, and PCs 29%).



In the rush to adopt new channels, such as mobile, marketers should not overlook how users access content. Dr. Hannu Verkasalo, Verto Analytics' CEO, cites the news/weather sector as a particular case in point saying "publishers shouldn't overlook that desktop still accounts for 65% of the time people spend here, while mobile accounts for just 19%".

"Media owners and advertisers must adapt their offering or behavior to more accurately reflect how people are most likely to be visiting them," says Dr. Hannu Verkasalo, Verto Analytics' CEO. "Is the rush to embrace mobile, for example, right for you?"



