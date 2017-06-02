Top 3 tips to improve web push strategies

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What makes web push important for merchants?

Bill Magnuson, CEO, AppBoy: Web push can help brands broaden their reach, support coordinated cross-channel messaging, and strengthen their customer/brand relationships by making it possible to engage, retain, and monetize their web visiting audience.

You can send a web push to anyone who has opted in to receiving notifications on your website. When delivered, web push appears as a desktop notification (like in Slideshare above). This functionality makes it possible to re-engage customers, such as reminding them of an item left in their cart after they've closed their browser or alerting them about a seasonal promotion. Web push serves as an extension of your product experience by keeping users informed in a highly-personalized, relevant way.

Kristina: What about conversion; is web push a solid tool or can it lead to an over-contacted and annoyed customer base?

Bill: When effectively personalized, web push, like most messaging types, provides value to your audience, nudging them to explore content or offers they're likely to be interested in. Imagine sending your web audience a promotional push long after they've closed your site. Once they're back, you can use action-triggered, in-browser messages and a personalized news feed to sweeten the deal if they're about to leave, or remind them about discount codes at checkout.

Imagine your brand is an ecommerce website aimed at women and it's about to run a two-day sale on all wine and chocolates. While the sale may be perfectly aimed at its target audience, it won't be successful if customers don't know about it. Some customers will visit your website during the sale and will find out about it on their own; others are on your email list and can be targeted with outreach that way. But many potential customers will likely miss the sale entirely, unless you use all available channels to maximize your first party reach.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for developing a web push strategy?

Bill: Keep the message simple with an eye toward urgent content. Know your goal. Here are some examples of quality web push campaign ideas.

Pair web push with other marketing channels, especially once the visitor is back on your site. Like other messaging channels, web push is most effective as part of a well-rounded cross-channel messaging strategy.

Be sparing. Brands can run the risk of overwhelming users if messages are not personalized and time-sensitive. Be sure to tailor the message and ensure the content and the communication delivers value to your customers.

Tags: advertising, appboy, ecommerce, mobile marketing, web push