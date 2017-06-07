BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Email Marketing : June 07, 2017


The employees at-risk for phishing schemes

According to some experts, C-Level executives aren't the only target for phishers and other fraudsters. Because higher level employees are usually better trained in cybersecurity, fraudulent organizations are now targeting junior and other low-level employees, because their training can be less holistic. Here are three areas where businesses need to put more training.

by Kristina Knight

Administrative Assistants

"Administrative assistants are often granted access to sensitive information and credentials for senior employees to streamline business processes. However, they are often overlooked by companies as a potential source for cyber attacks. For this reason, attackers pinpoint admins to obtain personal information and credentials that can be used to enter a network," said Asaf Cidon, VP Content Security Servicess, Barracuda.

Human Resources

"HR departments have access to the personal information of every employee, including name, address, date of birth, and social security number. This information is highly valuable to cyber criminals: obtaining the personal information of company employees can be worth tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in the dark web," said Cidon.

IT

"Even though they are typically more tech savvy than other employees, IT and engineering teams are often an easy and overlooked target for phishing attacks. IT typically holds the keys to the company's network and has access to many sensitive credentials. In addition, both IT and engineering teams typically have a strong purchasing power in the company, and have the ability to approve invoices and wire transfers. Criminals can fool these teams to wire transfer money to a fake bank account for a pending invoice," said Cidon.

Tags: business safety, email marketing, phishing scams, phishing trends










