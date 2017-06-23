Survey: SMBs not in favor of Republican health plan

by Kristina Knight

BizBuySell researchers polled 500 small businesses; they found that only 45% support the AHCA plan, and that a full 50% are against the Republican plans to phase out the Medicaid expansion.

"At BizBuySell, the Internet's largest business-for-sale marketplace, we connect small business buyers and sellers. To learn more about the political climate impacting our buyers and sellers, we conducted an online, nationwide survey of more than 500 small business owners and prospective buyers," said Bob House, President, BizBuySell. "The survey examined their approval of Trump's presidency since he took office. It also digs into where small business owners stand on a variety of issues, including how the proposed tax, healthcare, and immigration plans could impact their success. The surveys found small businesses continue to support the majority of the Trump administration's decisions thus far."

Researchers further found:

• 49% do not believe President Trump's first 100 days have been successful

• 45% say President Trump 'has handled poorly' the healthcare issues facing Americans, 35% say his handling for foreign affairs has been poor

• 52% say they understand the components of the Republican's AHCA plan, 55% do not support it

The full survey results can be found here.

