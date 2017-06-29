Survey shows July 4th shoppers looking for deals

by Kristina Knight

Coupons, mobile deals, sales flyers. These will all be used by shoppers looking for everything from 4th of July décor to burgers and hot dogs. Researchers with ChargeItSpot surveyed more than 600 shoppers and, while about half said they weren't going to shop the sales, those who are say they'll be looking for specific items. For example:

• 38% will be shopping for outdoor supplies (BBQ items, outdoor gear)

• 37% will tap social media to find the best deals

• 34% will look to online deal sites or mobile coupon apps

• 28% will look to traditional media (radio, TV, newspapers, shoppers) for deal information

"The 4th of July is a key sale time for retailers," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. "The long holiday weekend gives stores more time to run their sales and provides flexibility for shoppers. It's encouraging that nearly half of shoppers will be taking advantage of these sales."

