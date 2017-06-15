Survey: Look for more publishers to add video

by Kristina Knight

Adding more video isn't the only thing publishers are looking at to increase revenue - about 60% say they would like to expand distribution networks, and just over half (56%) say they're interested in sponsored videos.

And, these publishers aren't looking only at the positives of video additions; Wochit's report also found that publishers are taking attention spans of customers and even ad blockers into consideration when developing monetization strategies.

"Insights like these give us an important view into the realities faced by content producers today. Based on these results, it's clear that having the ability to create video at scale is imperative to our customers' bottom lines," said Wochit co-founder and CEO Dror Ginzberg. "Along with the additional data we're collecting on issues like factors that contribute to virality, we can ensure we're helping companies to get the most from their social video strategies, whether that be engagement, brand lift or monetization."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 75% of publishers 'are optimistic' about social video optimization

• 68% cite YouTube as the most popular revenue source, followed by Facebook (55%)

• 49% are using sponsored video content

Pre-roll ads, according to the report, are most likely to be used on 'owned and operated' sites, rather than social networks.

