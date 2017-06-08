Survey finds emailers struggling to prioritize

by Kristina Knight

Emma's new 2017 Email Marketing Industry Report found that while most (68%) of email marketers surveyed have customer acquisition and revenue increase as successful measures of their campaigns, the internal goals for the business don't necessarily match up. What's more, 64% report they don't have enough time or the right personnel to properly delve into the dearth of data available for analysis.

"Our report shows marketers, 'You're not alone.' The struggle to meet competing internal and external expectations, to do more with less, is very real," said Colby Cavanaugh, senior vice president of marketing at Emma. "These insights arm marketers with the data they need to go to their organization, propose new solutions, and do the kind of marketing they've always wanted."

Other interesting findings from the Emma report include:

• 47% say email is their biggest revenue source

• 58% say they'll increase email spending this year

• 58% have 1-5 people on the marketing team

Nearly half (40%) of those surveyed would like the ability to better target or personalize their campaigns; about one-third (37%) say ROI measurement is a high pain point for their team.

