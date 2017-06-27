Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : June 27, 2017
Study: Video must be mobile optimized
When it comes to video, mobile optimization is crucial. That's a key takeaway from new Mighteor research, which found that most (77%) of those watching mobile video have stopped viewing if the content 'didn't look good' on their mobile device.
Mighteor is a leading digital video production company; they recently polled viewers about how they are watching mobile video.
In addition to optimizing for mobile devices, researchers also found that younger viewers, especially, aren't flipping their phones horizontally to watch video content any longer. Most (72%) say they are now watching content with phones in the vertical positioning, and about 20% are watching silently rather than using headphones to listen to the content.
Other interesting findings from the Mighteor data include:
• 20% of Millennials viewers prefer content between 5-15 minutes in length
• 85% are watching via apps rather than mobile browser windows
• 75% of Millennials watched content in the 'taller format' within a month of the poll
"Call it the Facebook effect or Snapchat syndrome - mobile devices are changing viewers' expectations for media consumption. It's time to shed our perception of what media looks like and embrace non-traditional formats, which are increasingly appealing to viewers," said Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO of Mighteor.
