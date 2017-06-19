Study: UGC key to engagement

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that 90% of those surveyed for the Hearing the Voice of the Consumer: UGC and the Commerce Experience study were influenced by UGC to make a purchase; that is significantly higher than promotional emails (79%), but perhaps more interesting is that shoppers were open to paying more for products associated with UGC than products not associated with UGC.

UGC seems the most influential to those under age 30, which 97% saying it has influenced their purchasing; nearly two-thirds of all respondents say UGC helps to create a more authentic shopping experience.

"Shoppers today are more sophisticated and marketers must understand discounts and free shipping offers are simply tablestakes," said Jim Davidson, director of research, TurnTo Networks. "Consumers demand a more engaging shopping experience; they're looking to fellow shoppers to answer questions about products and share insights about purchases. This study demonstrates UGC is outpacing traditional marketing tools when it comes to increasing shopper confidence and influencing decisions. Marketers who want to connect with the consumer must find ways to incorporate UGC into each step of the customer journey - not just the product page."

The full report can be found here.

