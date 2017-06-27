Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 27, 2017
Study: Shoppers still want human contact in-store
While much has been written about all-tech stores being the wave of the future, one new study indicates that wave isn't quite here yet. Instead, Euclid Analytics researchers have found that both men and women still want the human touch when they're shopping in retail stores.
In fact, Euclid's new data found nearly three-quarters of male shoppers 'always or frequently' interact with sales associates in-store (65% of women do) and nearly two-thirds (65%) of women either want tailored recommendations while shopping in-stores or to confirm the fit of certain items.
"Our study underscores that, despite technology's increasing role in physical stores, customers still enjoy personalized human interactions while shopping," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid Analytics. "Ultimately, retailers that thrive will use data to inform immersive, tailored experiences for their physical locations - harvesting a deeper understanding of all their customers; delivering tailored, cohesive experiences across both digital and physical platforms with human interactions at the core."
Other interesting findings from the Evolution of Retail, 2017 Men v. Women Shopper Report include:
• 37% of women use mobile devices in-store to text/chat about purchases with friends, 24% of men do the same
• 41% of women use mobile in-store to look up promotions/coupons, 27% of men do the same
• 46% of women 'are interested' in tech-operated stores, 41% of men agree
Researchers polled more than 1,500 US consumers to come to their results.
