BizReport : Research : June 26, 2017
Study IDs why people like in-store shopping, why they don't
While most consumers will agree that they shop in-store more often than they don't, the reasons for this remain elusive, and somewhat personalized. New data from Mood Media sheds light on what consumers like while shopping in-store, but more importantly, what they don't like.
Researchers asked shoppers around the globe that they like and dislike about retail shopping, and it will likely come as no surprised that most (72%) say they like being able to touch items prior to buying them. What may be surprising to some is that more than half (60%) say waiting is store lines is the leading reason for them to skip a store purchase. Out of stock items are another drawback (47%).
So, what keeps in-store customers happy outside of not waiting in lines, which is unavoidable during peak shopping hours? The music on offer. Most (84%) say stores that play music make the overall shopping experience more fun, and just over half (59%) say they're more likely to return to a store where the visuals and even the scents in-store match the music being played.
"Consumers are increasingly comfortable shopping in an omnichannel world, yet there are still key differences that steer shoppers toward one channel over another at times," said Scott Moore, Global Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mood Media. "The tangible, tactile nature of brick and mortar is still viewed as a very real advantage, as is the desire for instant gratification. Further, shopping as a form of entertainment remains important to the majority of people around the world. Consumers, particularly younger consumers, aren't just buying a product when in-store; they're buying an experience. And their expectations for a positive, emotionally engaging experience are quite high. Those businesses who deliver an elevated Customer Experience witness greater repeat visits, a greater number of recommendations and longer in-store dwell times."
The full survey results can be found here.
