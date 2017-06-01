Study: Games rule app installs

by Kristina Knight

According to the data, social video, display and full-screen video are the formats grabbed the biggest percentage of ad budgets, at more than 50%, these also lead in install formats. With more than 60% crediting either full-screen or social video as the top install format.

The research also shows that operating systems and geography are key for targeting install campaigns, with carrier, connection speeds, and customer behaviors falling at the less-needed end of the spectrum. Retargeting is another key, with one-third (37%) saying it was the most effective to installs.

"Every year we conduct this study, we ask advertisers which ad formats they are excited about, and every year, the most immersive formats come out on top. This year, advertisers are the most excited about playable ads, followed by full-screen mobile video. What's interesting here, however, is effectiveness gap between full-screen video and playables. While nearly 70% of top advertisers consider full-screen video to be a very or most effective ad format, only 31% feel similarly about playables. This gap suggests that there is still room for improvement in the playables ad experience, something which we've been working toward," said Bryan Buskas, CCO, AdColony. "Several years ago, the appearance of app commercials during the Super Bowl was heralded as an indicator that the app ecosystem had reached critical mass, and we saw a rise in the use of traditional media. However, advertisers want campaigns that facilitate better tracking, reporting, and outcomes-oriented pricing. As such, they are actively turning away from traditional channels, with 58% reducing spend on television and 70% reducing spend on radio, print, and out-of-home."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 50% of app campaign spending is earmarked for video

• 70% of app install teams have at least 4 members

• 49% optimize campaigns daily

• 66% of campaigns are global

